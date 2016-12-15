Nativity portrays Christmas story at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham

Visitors to St Mary’s Church in Snettisham experienced the birth of Jesus at a special living nativity scene on Sunday.

The scene included animals from Snettisham Park Farm, while festive songs were provided by Snettisham Primary School and the Wolferton Singers.

Living Nativity, St Marys Church, Snettisham ANL-161112-185144009

More than 300 people attended the nativity, which involved St Mary’s, Snettisham Methodist, the Salvation Army and the Christian Fellowship from the village.

The Reverend Veronica Wilson, rector of Heacham and Snettisham, said: “It was a brilliant event.

“It was a lovely way of engaging the public with the Christmas story and it was fantastic way to bring so many members of the Snettisham community together.”

Lee Walden played Joseph, along with his nieces, Jodie Walden, who was Mary, and Jazmine Walden who was Jesus.

Living Nativity, St Marys Church, Snettisham Lee Walden with his nieces, Jodie Walden and Jazmine Walden (baby) ANL-161112-184301009

Among the starring animals were four young piglegs, only a few days old, two lambs and two calves, while Pebbles the donkey put in an appearance from Bircham Windmill.

Youngsters from Snettisham Primary sung Little Donkey during the story.