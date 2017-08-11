NCS Project at Purfleet Trust

The Purfleet Trust courtyard has been given a makeover thanks to teenagers taking part in the North Citizen Service Project.

Teenagers got into the community spirit on Friday, giving the courtyard a facelife by painting walls and planting flowers.

Youngster involved in the NCS Project are encouraged to develop work and life skills while taking on new challenges and meeting new friends.

Team leader, Deborah Matthews said: “The day went really well and we were really proud of the end result.

“We managed to complete everything, but the decking. That will be put down later on.

“All of the teenagers involved in the NCS Project, who were either aged 13, 15 and 17, seemed to enjoy what they were doing and enjoyed learning new skills while doing it.”

The Purfleet Trust, which was set up as a charity in 1993, provides help for single and homeless people in Lynn and West Norfolk.

The charity offers housing advice and assists people in finding accommodation. It also supports people to maintain their tenancies.

Alongside this, the trust runs a health and wellbeing centre which provides homeless people with daily hot meals and the opportunity to gain essential life skills.

She added: “They were tasked with painting walls and planting flowers and herbs in old car tires. For some of the teenager, it was the first time they had every painted before and they said they really enjoyed it.”

Pictured, team leader Deborah Matthews with NCS Project members from Wave 2 Team 4 and Purfleet Trust staff.

MLNF17PM08012