NCS team supports King’s Lynn Kandoo Club

A team created through the summer 2016 National Citizen Service (NCS) called ‘Memes on tour’ raised money during August for a The Kandoo club.

The Kandoo Club helps children with disabilities from the ages of 8 to 18 , lean and develop new sills within sports, such as, teaching them badminton, football, athletics and many more.

They constantly need funding to allow them to keep improving and providing the amount of opportunities available for our disabled and disadvantaged community.

Memes on tour fundraised by bucket collecting near the majestic cinema and in the doorways of B and Q, as well as participating in a sponsored walk.

Team leader Jo Taylor said: “The team had worked hard to raise such a valuable amount and are an inspiration to other young people who are interested in the NCS programme.”

If you would like any further information on the Kandoo Club, please call 01553 818001.

Picture: TONY PAYNE