Necton village yard sale proves a success

Necton Church of England Primary School is set to receive £350 after a successful village yard sale.

The car boot and yard sale, which took place on June 25, invited the public to potter around the village and bag a bargain.

Organiser, Pippa Saunders said: “The event went really well.

“People used our maps to find where the yard sales were taking place around the village. We also had some stalls at the school.”

