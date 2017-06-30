Necton village yard sale proves a success

Necton Church of England Primary School is set to receive £350 after a successful village yard sale.
The car boot and yard sale, which took place on June 25, invited the public to potter around the village and bag a bargain.
Organiser, Pippa Saunders said: “The event went really well.
“People used our maps to find where the yard sales were taking place around the village. We also had some stalls at the school.”
MLNF17MF06127
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.