New application submitted for Gayton school move

New plans to move a West Norfolk village’s primary school have been lodged, almost two years after the idea was first put forward.

The latest proposal for the development in Gayton includes a 52 place nursery, as well as an expanded school.

But opponents say it would make the impact of the scheme even worse than they originally feared.

County education officials first put forward plans to move the school from its Lynn Road home to a site on the corner of Back Street and Winch Road in November 2015.

The new application allows for a 210 place school, enough for 30 children in each year group, plus a nursery for 52 children, that will enable the Gayton Goslings pre-school, which is based at the current school site, to move as well.

The school has been using a number of additional temporary buildings since it converted from first to primary school status six years ago and planning permission has been obtained to extend their use, potentially until 2020.

Documents within the new application said of the current school: “The buildings are well beyond the end of their working lives and considered no longer fit for purpose.

“All the temporary accommodation is only regarded as a short term fix and not a long term solution.”

But objectors maintain the scheme is still in the wrong place, citing concerns over issues including flood risk and increased traffic and parking.

Resident Geoff Gibling said other, more suitable, sites had been ruled out and the proposed site was now surrounded by what he described as a “moat.”

He said: “The new application has tried to address some of our concerns but, in all cases, made it worse.”

Application documents have insisted the site is not at risk of flooding.

However, West Norfolk councillors objected to the earlier school proposal last year, citing concerns over traffic and the design of the proposed buildings.

It is understood that parish councillors will examine the new application next month.