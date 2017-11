It was a special day at Swaffham’s St Peter and St Paul church on Sunday as a new priest was licensed to serve the town and nearby villages.

Rev Hilary de Lyon, pictured above, right, was formally installed as assistant priest for the parishes of Swaffham and Sporle, during an All Souls service in Swaffham.

Rev de Lyon is pictured alongside the vicar of the two parishes, the Rev Janet Allen, left, and the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, who conducted the licensing ceremony.