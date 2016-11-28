New B&M store opens in King’s Lynn

The second B&M store to open in Lynn had an official opening on Friday at , Pierpoint Retail Park. Borough mayor David Whitby did the honours, alongside his mayoress Linda.

The shop, that stocks discount bargains of hardware, toys and non-prerishable food, is a companion store to the B&M outlet that opened at Lynn Bus Station earlier this year.

The mayor is pictured centre cutting the ribbon. Also in the picture are members of staff and guests from Hospital Radio Lynn (front centre), David Llewellyn, Rhys Barnes, Anna Greyson, who collected a £250 worth of vouchers from B&M as its chosen charity.

