New bid for digester plant near King’s Lynn docks

Developers have launched a fresh bid to build an anaerobic digester on a site near Lynn’s docks.

A planning report to go before councillors next week suggests the plant on Cross Bank Road could process several thousand tonnes more material than previously proposed, if it is approved.

But heritage campaigners say the site is inappropriate for the development.

An earlier application for permission to build a plant that would have processed 14,000 tonnes of biomass and slurry a year, plus a combined heat and power unit, was turned down in the spring.

Although planning officials raised flood risks and the potential impact on neighbouring residents and businesses, councillors were primarily concerned about extra traffic.

Applicants Mikram Ltd say the route would be upgraded as part of the development, and passing places installed to avoid congestion.

But, although the latest application would allow for significantly more material, around 19,250 tonnes a year, to be proceessed, the developer claims there would be a significant cut in lorry movements.

However, the King’s Lynn Civic Society has opposed the scheme, arguing there may not be a more restricted site anywhere in the borough.

They added: “The plant will have a significant adverse impact on this gateway to Lynn and the coastal path, not least, impacting on the safety of pedestrians and cyclists who may be using the route.”

The application will be debated by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee, which has been advised not to object to it, on Monday, though it is only a consultee.

A final decision will be made by Norfolk County Council as waste planning authority.