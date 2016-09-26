New bid for dozens of homes in Necton

Proposals for dozens of new homes in a village near Swaffham have been submitted to district council planners.

Developers are seeking permission for up to 46 houses, plus a community park, on land at Erne Farm, North Pickenham Road, Necton.

An existing farmhouse, bungalow and agricultural buildings would be demolished to make way for the scheme, which has been proposed by Heritage Developments Ltd.

The applicant argues the plan should be allowed to proceed, because of an inadequate supply of housing land within the Breckland district.

But some residents have raised concerns about the impact on local roads, particularly the junction from the A47 which leads into the village. Objectors say a roundabout is needed.