New boss of King’s Lynn hospital sets out vision for the future

Despite there being a “number of challenges” to face in his role, the new chief executive of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has insisted it is a “strong base to build upon”.

Jon Green, who took over from Dorothy Hosein earlier in the month, said a focus on staff and teamwork were among his visions for the future.

“The message we have been putting across to our teams is that I want to concentrate on staff, patients and community,” Mr Green said.

“A real focus we need to have is on our staff and making sure we get properly trained and the right staff.

“The care we deliver to our patients is delivered by our staff so we need to have the right environment for them, as it’s those staff that give the high quality care.”

There will be a lot to learn by talking to the staff, Mr Green added.

“We want to listen and hear. I’m not afraid to be told it warts and all.”

The former naval officer said he hopes the hospital will be able to “break down the barriers” between the organisation and the community to provide “high quality care” with its partners.

Regarding the obstacles that the trust faces, Mr Green said resources, finance and staffing were high on the list.

“There are challenges of resources and getting the right resources. In terms of financial challenges, we need to make sure we are delivering value for money.

“It’s about how we deliver across those and manage the demand as effectively as possible.”

In terms of staffing issues, making sure that employees and potential employees are told of the positive aspects regarding the hospital and the surrounding area was also a priority, the hospital chief said.

“We need to retain nurses but we don’t always sell ourselves.

“There are some fantastic things to sell about this hospital and about the area around us.

“Maybe we haven’t always pushed on that, but this is a long-term thing.

“It’s how we either talk ourselves up and make sure we have the right environment for staff.”

According to a staff survey – the results of which were published in March – workers at QEH reported lower levels of communication with senior management than the national average.

Mr Green, who has previously had senior positions at hospitals in London, Kettering and Bury St Edmunds, said this was something he wanted to address.

“I want to be very open and transparent with staff. We will be working from the bottom up to ask ‘why are you saying that and how can we address that’.”

The survey also found that staff satisfaction and motivation were above the average for acute trusts.