New bridge plan for Walsingham estate

Plans to build a new footbridge in the grounds of the Walsingham Abbey estate have been submitted to council officials.

Agents acting on behalf of estate managers say the development is needed to provide safer access for all visitors to the site.

An application has been lodged with North Norfolk District Council to build a new bridge over the River Stiffkey on the estate, off Sunk Road.

Documents submitted within the application said the new bridge would be sited between the existing Packhorse bridge and the site’s garden boundary wall.

It said: “The existing historic Packhorse Bridge is nearby but is narrow, steep and has an uneven surface which makes it difficult and, on occasion, impossible for those with buggies, or using wheelchairs, to be able to access the gardens on the far side of the river.”

A 12 metre long oak bridge is proposed for the site, which the documents claim would be in keeping with its woodland setting.

The development site lies to the south of the Anglican shrine and east of the village of Little Walsingham.

If permission is granted, the Packhorse bridge will be closed once the new bridge is installed so repair work can take place.