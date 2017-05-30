New campaign asks families to Count On Norfolk

Parents in West Norfolk are being encouraged to bring maths into everyday life as part of a new campaign aimed at supporting children’s learning.

Count On Norfolk, run by Norfolk County Council, is being launched today to coincide with May half-term holiday and gives parents tips and ideas on how to create fun with their children using numbers at home.

A key part of the campaign is to get parents to be more positive about maths, developing a ‘can-do’ attitude with their children and bringing maths to life through fun activities and play.

Norfolk County Council developed the campaign to help boost maths skills in children aged 11 and under, with the aim to get parents to incorporate maths into everyday life.

Despite improved performance in exam and assessment results across age groups and subjects in Norfolk, Key Stage 2 maths performance remains below the national average.

By changing attitudes to maths and developing a culture of fun and regular learning at home, the county council hopes overall achievement in maths will improve.

Chris Snudden, assistant director for education at Norfolk County Council, said: “Everyone is a maths person. Learning maths at home doesn’t have to be diffcult or daunting – just working on simple activities and being positive about maths can really help with children’s learning.”

Count on Norfolk is part of Norfolk County Council’s wider Raising Learners campaign, which is launching this summer to help raise children’s numeracy and literacy levels across the county.

It offers lots of ideas, tips, games and a competition.

When it goes live today, a new section on the Norfolk County Council website (www.norfolk.gov.uk/raisinglearners) will offer links to a variety of hand-pick sites that have tailor-made fun activities involving numbers that children of different age categories can do free of charge in the family home or out and about in everyday life.