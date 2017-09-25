New campaign urges West Norfolk residents to go green in the bathroom

People in West Norfolk are being encouraged to go green in the bathroom to help boost recycling rates.

New research published to coincide with the start of Recycle Week today claims that nearly half of bathroom product containers are not recycled, compared to just over 10 per cent of kitchen packaging.

And residents are being urged to do their bit by reusing more of their done-with deodorants and finished-with fragrances.

Officials say that reusing just three empty deodorant containers could save enough energy to power a shower for eight minutes or a sound system for up to 32 hours.

Ian Devereux, the borough council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re encouraging west Norfolk people to feel good when they make themselves look good this Recycle Week by recycling those empty bathroom products.

“After the last spritz of perfume or the final squeeze of a shampoo bottle, recycling these items can make a real difference.”

According to the figures from the national Recycle Now campaign, around 52 per cent of bathroom items are recycled, compared to nearly 90 per cent of kitchen packaging.

Almost half of residents also admitted they didn’t always recycle containers for bathroom products, with 38 per cent saying they didn’t re-use containers for things like aftershave or perfume either.

The campaign suggests residents should put a recycling bin in their bathrooms to help increase re-usage rates.

Linda Crichton, head of Recycle Now, added: “Many of us have our daily bathroom routines in place - whether we’re getting ready to go to work, out for a party, or just settling down for a night in.

“We are looking to shake up those routines and let people know that they can do good for the environment you live in in the process of looking good.”

For more information, visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins or www.RecycleNow.com.