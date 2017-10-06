New club launched for hard-of-hearing

West Norfolk Deaf Association has launched a new club for hard-of-hearing people in Downham.
Funded by West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), it offers advice and support and an opportunity to meet others in a similar situation.
Club coordinator Sarah Cox said: “There is an estimated one-in-six with hearing loss in the UK, but in Downham we believe it to be one in five, meaning there is a huge demand for this club. We put on an hour’s advice and an hour’s talk with tea and coffee.”
Pictured above, members of West Norfolk Deaf Association. MLNF17AF09391
