New community forum will bring benefits to the fore

Residents of an “overlooked” village have a united voice once again following the relaunch of a community forum.

West Lynn Forum has re-started two years after it disbanded after villagers voted to bring it back during a public meeting at the Poppyfields Green last weekend.

With no parish council, new members hope the forum will now give the community a much-needed voice to campaign for improvements.

Local county councillor Alexandra Kemp said it will be a positive force for West Lynn, and be in keeping with the government’s new focus on giving communities more control of their local services.

She said: “The borough council never consults the village, as it has no parish council. If it did, it would be consulted on things like where new homes go and how many there should be. Now the forum can be that consultative voice.”

She also said the forum could bid for highways improvements and boost residents’ campaign for a pedestrian crossing on Clenchwarton Road, near the Poppyfields housing estate.

Residents have been campaigning for road safety measures there for two years after a girl was injured in a collision with a car in October 2014.

After the forum was relaunched at the meeting, the first item it voted on was for it to contact West Norfolk Council to request the return of £700 which the old forum handed back to the authority when it disbanded.

She said the money could be put towards a feasibility study needed to enable the village to submit a bid for Norfolk County Council Parish Partnership funding.

New forum chairman George Overson said given that the village was getting bigger with new homes, it was more important than ever that it had its own voice.

“West Lynn has been overlooked a bit in the past, but this will hopefully enable us to better campaign for improvements,” he said.