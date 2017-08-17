New dance school taps into the market in King’s Lynn

A new dance school in Lynn has been officially launched with an open day held there on Monday.

Bryony Ding, 22, is the principal of Lynn Academy of Dance and Song (LADS) which will be ready in time for the forthcoming September term.

Bryony Ding Opening of new dance school Lynn Academy of Dance and Song

Bryony said: “I’m overwhelmed by the interest shown and so pleased to welcome students both old and new to my lovely studio.

“I’d like to thank everyone who visited us and for the gifts, flowers and cards I received.

“Everyone seems very impressed with the facilities here and I can’t wait to get going when term starts on September 11.”

LADS, which is located on the Hardwick industrial estate, will hold ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, contemporary and commercial classes for younger students, while classes door adults will be developed in tap, dance fitness and ballet.

Bryony will be taking over the students from Karen Waite’s Lynn Academy of Dancing – with the exception of the adult ladies.

The new studio at 5 Paxman Road has a professional sprung floor, air conditioning, barres, mirrors, a music room, male and female changing facilities, and a refreshment and waiting area.

Anyone who would like to find out more can do so by contacting Bryony on 07864 803995, via bryony.ding@btinternet.com, or on Facebook at Lynn Academy of Dance and Song.

Pictured are some of those who attended the open day with Bryony, front centre. MLNF17AF08274