New deputy leader appointed at West Norfolk Council

A new deputy leader has been appointed at West Norfolk Council.

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, has succeeded Alistair Beales, after he stepped down from the role.

Mr Beales, who has held the post since May 2015, will continue as regeneration portfolio holder.

But council leader Brian Long said his Gayton ward colleague no longer felt able to make the time commitment necessary for the role.

He said: “He sets a very high bar in his work and he’s got to commit himself to his day job.

“I still want him to be in the cabinet. I appreciate the different time commitment needed to be a deputy leader or a leader. It’s a real step up.”

Mrs Nockolds, who is one of the council’s two members for the South Wootton ward, will also retain her portfolio.

The other changes to the administration see the positions of deputy cabinet members, which were only introduced when Mr Long became leader last May, scrapped.

He said the positions were felt to have served their purpose.

The one survivor among them is Snettisham representative Ian Devereux, who has been given Mr Long’s old environment portfolio.

The cabinet is due to hold its first meeting of the new year on January 31.