New faces on Freebridge tenants panel

There are some new faces now on the Freebridge Community Housing tenant panel, which acts as a liaison between landlord and residents.

The new panel members are Annette McGivern and Shelley Lamprell-Josephs.

Annette is from Lynn and has recently retired from a role working for the Action for Children charity at the Vancouver Children’s Centre.

Shelley is a tenant from Wiggenhall St Germans, who runs a small, newly-established charity that supports local people at the end of life.

The new facilitator for the panel is Richard Mann.

He is an independent business coach who works with individuals and organisations to help them develop, supporting them by showing ways they can plan clearly and confidently for the future.

In recent months, depite the changes, the panel has been working hard on a number of issues of vital importance to tenants throughout the Freebridge estate.

These include,m the rent-setting and service-charges policies; a further update on the @Government’s welfare reforms; the leashold management policy; and update on the voluntary right-to-buy; and how Freebridge is currently monitoring empty properties.

Simon Swanson, communications business partner for Freebridge, said: “We are always on the lookout for tenants to work with us, so if these kind of things might be of interest to you, or you’d like to find out more about being a panel member give Helen Richardson a call on 03332 404 444 or email her at helen.richardson@freebridge.org.uk

The application window is now open for the Freebridge Community Fund.

Every year £5,000 is made available for small groups to apply for grants of up to £1,000 to support community and voluntary activities.

A panel of tenants and officers vet the applicatiojs. Apply online at www.norfolkfoundation.com/funds/freebridge-community-housing-fund before May 31.