New fundraising head joins King’s Lynn charity

Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Lynn based charity dedicated to supporting bereaved Forces children, has appointed Tammy Green as its new fundraising manager.

Tammy said “Over the last 15 years I’ve worked for some large charity organisations”

“What first attracted me to the charity was the amazing support it offers its members. Being a mum myself, it really resonated.”

Tammy is pictured with Norfolk High Sheriff, James Bagge.

Picture: submitted