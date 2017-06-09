New Henry le Strange statue to be unveiled in Hunstanton today

A new £40,000 statue honouring the founder of Hunstanton will be unveiled at a ceremony in the town later today.

The life-sized bronze of Henry Styleman le Strange has been installed on The Green, overlooking the sea.

Victorian-themed activities will be held there from 4.30pm today, ahead of the formal ceremony at 5.30pm.

Civic leaders including borough mayor Carol Bower and town mayor Adrian Winington are expected to attend, along with representatives of the Le Strange Estate.

Michael Meaking, from the estate, said: “It is a great honour for the le Strange family to have the founder of Hunstanton recognised in this way.

“The statue is a permanent reminder of the man whose vision created the town.”

Around £12,000 was raised towards the statue through a fundraising appeal led by town businessman William Searle and Brian Holmes of the Hunstanton Civic Society.

A further £20,000 was contributed from the Heritage Lottery Fund, as part of its grant for the ongoing Heritage Gardens project, with West Norfolk Council contributing the remainder.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “It is great to see that the spirit of Henry Styleman le Strange lives on in Hunstanton with people willing to contribute their own time and money to support community projects like this.

“With Brian Holmes’ ideas and William Searle’s enthusiastic fund-raising efforts, visitors to and residents of Hunstanton will now be able to enjoy this statue of the great man Henry Styleman le Strange, to whom the town owes so much.

“It is a welcome and iconic addition to the newly restored heritage gardens.”