New information panels unveiled at King’s Lynn museum

New information panels which aim to increase public awareness of conservation and the environmental importance of the Wash have been unveiled at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn.

he boards, which were funded by a £500 Mars in the Community grant, involved the museum working closely with the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (E-IFCA) for up-to-date information.

Julian Gregory, CEO of E-IFCA, unveiled the outdoor panels on Friday, which also provide facts about the fishing smack in True’s Yard.

Pictured are Dr Paul Richards, left, with Julian Gregory. MLNF16PM11227