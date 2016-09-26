New King’s Lynn shop alcohol licence bid warning

A new bid to sell alcohol at a Lynn shop may be an attempt to evade issues which blocked earlier proposals, a report has claimed.

A council committee will be asked to determine whether a licence should be given to Baltic Stores, in Old Sunway, during a hearing later this week.

But police have called for the bid to be rejected, because of concerns over potential crime and disorder links.

An application from Litexport Limited, which would have enabled the store to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from 8am until 10pm seven days a week, was rejected by West Norfolk Council earlier this year.

A fresh application, seeking the same rights, has now been submitted in the name of Oksana Kulikovskaja.

Agenda papers published ahead of a borough council licensing sub-committee hearing, which is due to take place this Friday, show Ms Kulikovskaja does have an individual licence to sell alcohol.

And her application form insisted that measures including the installation of CCTV, warning notices and staff training would all be adopted in order to prevent problems around the premises.

But the papers also stated she is the wife of Litexport’s owner, Jurij Kravcuk.

And a letter signed in the name of Vicky Conlon, a lead Trading Standards officer for Norfolk, said: “I am concerned that Oksana Kulikovskaja is applying to circumvent the rejection of the original application of the licence by Jurij Kravcuk.”

The letter claimed that intelligence from Lincolnshire Police and Trading Standards officers connected Mr Kravcuk to two shops in Boston which were “linked to the supply of illicit alcohol and tobacco”.

It added: “Based on the information supplied, Norfolk Trading Standards have significant concerns in respect of public safety and prevention of crime and disorder if the licence is granted.”

A separate letter, signed in the name of Norfolk Police licensing officer Chris Brooks, said Mr Kravcuk and his associates also have convictions for offences including drug possession, possession of offensive weapons, assault, including causing actual bodily harm and drink-driving.

It said the force were objecting to the application because of the rejection of the previous proposal in March and asked for some of the hearing’s proceedings to take place in closed session.

It added: “There are other more sensitive matters known detailing Mr Kravcuk’s current offending activity, but I could only disclose these at a closed hearing and after taking procedural advice.”

The three-member committee will have to decide whether to approve or reject the application and, if they do approve it, what conditions should be imposed on any licence.

Both the applicant and any parties making representations to the hearing have the right to appeal against any ruling to magistrates.