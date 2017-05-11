New location agreed for South Lynn Post Office

A Post Office in South Lynn is set to move location despite objections from hundreds of residents in the area.

The service, which has been offered in the Whites Premier store at 32 London Road will now be moved to 58 London Road inside a different newsagent premises.

Post Office officials say the move will provide a permanent solution to services in Lynn, and be open an extra 64 hours a week.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

Back in March, staff and customers of Whites supported a petition to keep the Post Office at the premises which gained about 800 signatures.

Concerns were raised about parking at the proposed new location, which the petition called “unsuitable”.

Post Office chiefs said parking was outside of their control, but that there was parking available nearby to the new premises.

The date of the move to C & L Newsagent, which is currently empty, is yet to be announced, but it is due to undergo refurbishment work to incorporate the services.