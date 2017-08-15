New-look post office on move in Snettisham

The post office in Snettisham is moving from Alma Road in September, as part of a major modernisation programme.

The post office, which is currently sited at 11 Alma Road, is set to move to Snettisham Village Store, 5 Pedlars Mews, on September 18.

The move is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network, which was designed to make it easier for customers to do business through longer opening hours and a modern open plan environment.

Following the move, the new branch will be open an extra 41 hours and 30 minutes each week, including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

Regional network manager, Suzanna Richardson, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the community will meet customer needs.”

The current branch, at 11 Alma Road, will close on September 16 at 12.30pm.

Customers can use alternative branches during the closure, including Heacham and Hunstanton Post Office.