New mayor of Downham Market will carry out duties with ‘enthusiasm’

Members of Downham Town Council elected a new mayor this week, who described taking up the role as “an honour”.

Frank Daymond, who had been deputy mayor for the last year, took over as mayor of Downham from Marion Ross at the full council meeting on Tuesday.

Downham Market Deputy Mayor Yvonne Thompson, left, and Consort Paul Thompson. Photo: Downham Market Town Council.

Mr Daymond, who has been a resident of the town for the last 45 years and a councillor since 2009, said: “Thank you for nominating me as mayor. When I came to Downham, I wasn’t necessarily going to stop here, but I have stopped and stopped and stayed here for 45 years.

“I hope I have served well and that I continue to do so. Thank you for the honour you have put on me.”

Mr Daymond was nominated for the position by fellow councillors Jeffrey Reed and John Doyle who paid tribute to his work over the years.

“He has served the town, the community and this council with dedication and commitment for many years,” Mr Reed said.

Downham Market Mayor Frank Daymond, left, and Mayoress Heather Daymond. Photo: Downham Market Town Council.

“I am certain he will carry out the duties with enthusiasm and hard work.”

Mr Daymond was contested for the role by Barry Hobbs, but was elected after a full council vote.

Yvonne Thompson was elected as deputy mayor after she had been nominated by Mrs Ross.

“I have great respect for her application and the time she puts into everything she has on,” Mrs Ross said.

“She is a valuable member of the Human Resources Committee, apart from this, she is a very personable and friendly person,” she added.