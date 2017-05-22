New mayor reaches out to work for all in Hunstanton

Protecting its past and working closely with community groups are among the priorities for Hunstanton’s new mayor.

Adrian Winnington accepted the civic office after being unanimously elected by his colleagues at the town council’s annual meeting on Friday night.

New Hunstanton mayor Adrian Winnington, right, with his predecessor James Johnston

Mr Winnington, who had been deputy mayor for the past year, described the appointment as “humbling.”

He said he wanted to work with councillors and staff to reflect the town’s past, make the most of its present and look to its future.

He said: “Hunstanton has an important past. Some of those things have disappeared and can only be remembered by long-term residents. We need to look after what remains.

“In the present, we need to think about the people living in the town and what we can do for them.

“There are very many people in Hunstanton who give their time voluntarily to help others.

“During the next 12 months, I want to visit as many groups as possible, find out what they do and see if there are any gaps in provision, particularly for our young people.”

He also announced that a community day will take place at the town hall on June 17 for residents to find out more about the range of voluntary organisations that work in the town.

And he reflected on the continuing work to develop a neighbourhood plan for the resort, admitting it was not an easy task.

But he added: “By talking and working together, we will be able to ensure we continue to live in a very special town which we are prepared to share with others who come to visit.”

Mr Winnington also paid tribute to his predecessor, James Johnston, saying: “During the past 12 months, he has been a fantastic ambassador for Hunstanton.”

Mr Johnston, who proposed Mr Winnington for the role, said he had been a “brilliant” support to him as deputy and would “make a marvellous mayor.”

He said: “I have been very, very proud to serve as your mayor. It’s been such an honour.”

Amanda Bosworth was elected as deputy mayor, just seven months after being co-opted onto the town council.

David Jones, who proposed her nomination, said: “She’s not been on the council that long, but she’s made an incredible impression on us all.

“She’s produced a lot of good ideas and she would be immensely useful to support our new mayor over the coming year.”