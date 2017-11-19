New members recite the ‘cadets promise’

Ten youngsters have been enrolled into the air training corps following their completion of basic training.

The new members and their parents attended 42F King’s Lynn Squadron, in Loke Road, on Thursday, to watch the squadron padre conduct a short ceremony.

Wearing their blue uniforms for the first time, the new members recited the ‘cadets promise’ before being individually welcomed into the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Media and communications officer Mike Lister said: “Father Andrew Davey, the squadron padre, told the new cadets that they were not in fact the newest members of the Squadron as they had been with 42F for a few months completing their initial training.

“He however had only been the squadron padre some four weeks, and with this being his first enrolments he hoped he had done it well.”

Three days after their enrolment, the new members were able to take part in the Lynn remembrance parade and wreath laying in the town’s Memorial Gardens, which was followed by a church service in the Minster Church.

Pictured above, Father Andrew Davey, who is the squadron padre, enrolling ten young people into the air training corps following their completion of basic training with 42F King’s Lynn Squadron.

Picture: SUBMITTED.