New Microsoft education for West Norfolk

The College of West Anglia are offering people the chance to improve their Microsoft skills at their own academy this spring.

The college, which is a certified Microsoft Training Centre, is currently offering new three new introduction qualifications to Microsoft Excel 2013, Microsoft Word 2013 andMicr soft PowerPoint2013.

Nigel Edwards, who teaches the new course, said: “The goal is to increase the learners’ competence and efficiency with Microsoft Office products and to be able to demonstrate this on their CV’s with official Microsoft Certification.”

The courses, which take place at the college’s King’s Lynn campus , are aiming to educate people in the Microsoft Office skills now required for many jobs.

They were trialled recently on staff at the college. Laura Chambers, Technology Faculty Administrator (Wisbech), trialled the course and said: “I thought I had a good knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel before I started, but I have really developed my skills on the course.”

The courses are mainly completed through remote learning so can be accomplished from home, however there are also drop in sessions on a Tuesday at 18:00-19:00.

The courses are ten weeks long and cost £120, which includes access to online materials and and fees for the exam which takes place at the end.