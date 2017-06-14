New North Lynn social housing scheme finished

The first tenants of a new social housing development in North Lynn are set to move in next month, officials have announced.

Six new properties have been built on the site of an old police house in St Edmundsbury Road by Freebridge Community Housing.

The properties, which include three two-bedroom homes, two with four bedrooms and one shared property, will be leased and managed by the YMCA.

Freebridge chief executive Tony Hall said: “Our mission is to develop homes and create opportunities for people in West Norfolk and the developments at St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn and Priory Road in North Wootton are great examples of this.

“We are passionate about providing people with good quality homes to live in and are delighted that we’re able to continue to support the needs of the community by providing much needed housing in places where people want to live.”

Work has also begun on four new homes at the site of the former Rampant Horse pub in Gayton as well as eight flats, plus two commercial units, at the site of the old Blockbuster store in Railway Road, Lynn.

Tenants moved into seven new homes in Priory Road, North Wootton earlier this year.