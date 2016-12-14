New number launched for Breckland

People living in the Swaffham area will only have to dial one number for district council services from now on.

That’s because Breckland Council has announced a new main contact number with fresh options that it says will help people get the services they need more quickly.

The new number, 01362 656870, was launched by the authority on Monday and offers new touch-tone options which officials say will improve services.

Although existing contact numbers will remain in use for now, they will be phased out by the beginning of April.

Alison Webb, the council’s executive member for people and information, said: “When customers make contact with us, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make their experience a positive one.

“Switching to one, easy-to-remember number with touch-tone dialling is a big step towards us achieving this aim.

“By pressing three buttons or less, customer can get to the right person, information or service first-time and as quickly as possible.

“They will also be able to make simple, automated payments for things like council tax, or beat the queue at peak times by requesting a call-back.”

The council says the move will give customer services staff more time to support vulnerable people who are in greater need of help and resolve more complex queries.

It also says that is a better use of officers’ time and resources.