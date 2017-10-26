New plea to trace van driver over fatal crash at Walsoken

Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace a motorist in connection with a fatal crash on the A47 in West Norfolk last month.

Ivars Saliss, who was 32, suffered fatal injuries when his Yamaha motorcycle was in collision with a grey BMW car near the Broadend Road junction at Walsoken on September 23.

An inquest into his death opened earlier this month in Norwich.

This morning, police renewed their appeal for anyone who may have seen the collision, or either of the vehicles involved prior to it, to come forward.

They say they are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a white Vauxhall Movano who stopped at the scene, but drove off again before emergency crews arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Matt Gouldsmith, of the Norfolk Police serious collision investigation unit, on 101.