New police vehicle in West Norfolk will go where none has gone before

Police in West Norfolk will be able to reach emergencies on challenging terrain quicker and easier thanks to a new vehicle.

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV), which will be based in Hunstanton, will help officers search for missing people or assist officers in emergency situations on beaches, farmland and woodland.

Norfolk Police unviel their new All Terrain Vehicle ready for patrolling Hunstanton beach.

It is the first time this type of vehicle has been used by the Norfolk force.

The county’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, who was at the official launch of the ATV on Hunstanton beach yesterday, said he was “over the moon” about the new addition to the force.

He said: “I have often walked along this beach for 47 years and my grandchildren have grown up on this beach, so I know the importance.

“I am proud that we have been able to acquire this. I am committed to 21st century technology for a 21st century force.”

Mr Green said while the force hopes it is a summer to remember for the right reasons, there is always a chance that a child could get separated from their family.

He said: “Norfolk has a wonderful variety of attractions for families to visit during the long summer holidays, not least the long stretches of Hunstanton beach.

“We hope the introduction of the ATV will help reassure families officers will be able to respond quickly to provide any assistance where needed.

“Rural crime remains one of my top priorities and it is also reassuring to hear the ATV can be deployed to incidents in areas of the countryside where local patrol cars may find it difficult to access.”

The vehicle will support the current Sandi Starfish initiative which helps reunite families if a child is lost.

Four officers are currently trained to drive the 1.5 litre Polaris Ranger, which has a capability of reaching up to 60mph but is limited to 40mph.

Community engagement officer PC Emily Carter said it was estimated between 15 to 20 children went missing on the beach last summer.

She said the vehicle had been designed to be “much more visible” and will be able to cover a vast area quicker than on foot.

Temporary Inspector John Bane said: “The vehicle has the potential to be deployed to other areas, such as woodland and farmland, to assist in other missing person enquiries or pre-planned operations, therefore enhancing our ability to respond to incidents in rural locations.”

Officers now want help to name the vehicle to make it more recognisable for children and they want your vote for your favourite name.

There are three names to choose from: Nelson, Rocky and Sunny.

The vote opened on the Norfolk Police website yesterday and will close at 9am on Monday, July 31.

To cast your vote, go to: www.norfolk.police.uk.