New priest administrator installed at Walsingham

There was a celebration in Walsingham on Saturday as the Anglican Shrine welcomes a new priest administrator.

Father Kevin Smith, until recently vicar of Horden in the diocese of Durham, officially took up his new responsibilities following a special service in the Shrine Church.

Master of the Guardians, Bishop Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley, was joined by the Bishop of Norwich, Graham James, to lead a service which marks the start of a new chapter in the life of one of England’s most popular pilgrimage places.

The priest administrator oversees the day-to-day running of the Shrine and works closely with the Master and Guardians to ensure the Shrine remains focused on its mission to pilgrims and visitors.

The Bishop of Norwich gave the sermon and the Bishop of Burnley celebrated the Eucharist.

Fr Smith will work alongside Fr Philip Barnes for the first few weeks. He has been interim priest administrator throughout 2016.