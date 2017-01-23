New proposal aims to end strike threat to King’s Lynn and Fakenham fuel deliveries

A new proposal is being put to staff in a bid to avert a potential strike affecting fuel deliveries to Morrisons petrol stations in Lynn and Fakenham.

Union leaders had warned they were balloting DHL Supply Chain drivers for industrial action in a dispute over pay deductions affecting an individual staff member.

But the employer and representatives of the union Unite described talks held on Friday as “proactive and meaningful.”

A joint statement added: “Unite are now taking a proposal back to their members involved for consideration.”

The union had previously claimed the dispute could lead to pumps at dozens of Morrisons forecourts across East Anglia, including Lynn and Fakenham, running dry, if it was not resolved.

The dispute centres on an employee who Unite claims had his wages docked by £5,200 over a seven-month period after he was involved in an accident.

The union said the incident was not the driver’s fault and described their bosses’ reaction as “grossly unfair.”

A ballot for strike action, and action short of a strike, was due to end this Friday, January 27.