New regeneration plan outlined for Lynn

An initiative designed to bring empty buildings in the heart of Lynn back into use is set to be extended, a council report has revealed.

A total of £2 million of funding was secured three years ago for a Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) to regenerate the southern end of the town centre.

Now, a report to this Thursday’s West Norfolk Council has announced a second scheme is set to be drawn up following discussions with a council committee.

Alistair Beales, cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, said: “Members of the Regeneration and Development Panel have taken part in a workshop to explore the need and merits of a second Townscape Heritage scheme.

“The consensus was that the area identified as most in need is London Road – Railway Road.

“Following the workshop, officers will prepare an initial report outlining the key elements of a potential scheme, which if approved by members, will be developed into a stage one bid and submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund in September.”

Dozens of property owners held talks with the council in the initial THI, in which 11 properties have been awarded grants and are at different stages of work being undertaken.

Mr Beales’ report said urgent repairs have been undertaken at two sites, with another set to start shortly.

Three other projects have been completed and five more schemes are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, initial talks have taken place on the delivery of the new Heritage Action Zone status, which was awarded to the town in March.

The initiative is intended to use the town’s historic heritage as a driver of economic growth.

Lynn is one of an initial 10 towns to have been given the new status, alongside towns and cities including Appleby, Coventry, Elsecar in South Yorkshire, Hull, Nottingham, Ramsgate in Kent, Sunderland, Sutton in South London and Weston-super-Mare.

Organisations including the borough council, Historic England, the King’s Lynn Business Improvement District, the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership, Norfolk County Council and the West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce are part of the partnership that will oversee the creation of a five-year delivery plan for the project.

Mr Beales’ report said the document will include a series of key initiatives and projects that the programme is intended to complete.

Final proposals are also due to be presented shortly for the regeneration of Lynn’s waterfront, following the completion of a feasibility study looking at three areas, which was completed by council-appointed consultants late last year.

The work looked at the area around the Purfleet, Custom House and King Staithe Square, as well as the parking area on the South Quay and the visitor pontoons. The third is the Nar Loop, which leads up to Hardings Pits.

A report on the final proposals for those areas is set to be presented to councillors over the next few weeks.