New skatepark and MUGA open in Swaffham

A new skatepark and multi-use games area (MUGA) have been officially opened in Swaffham.

Community leaders and contractors were among the guests for the ceremony at the recreation ground in Haspalls Road last Thursday.

Opening of new facilities at Swaffham Recreation Ground Martha Neale 7

Residents were then encouraged to try out the new facilities for themselves.

The project, which was led by the town council, was completed in time for the recent school holidays and officials say both facilities have proved popular with both residents and visitors alike.

The authority says the skatepark is designed to encourage the development of new skaters, as well as to challenge more experienced riders.

Meanwhile, the MUGA offers activities including football, basketball, cricket and table tennis, plus skills practise areas and a warm up/jogging track.

Opening of new facilities at Swaffham Recreation Ground

Ahead of the ceremony, concerns were raised at last Wednesday’s town council meeting about allegations of anti-social behaviour around the site.

But police said no such incidents had been reported to them.