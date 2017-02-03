New team take over Swaffham market auction

A new team will take charge of the hammer at Swaffham’s market auction from tomorrow.

The sales, which will take place as usual near the Greyhound pub, are to be led by Paul Cross and Helen Robinson, of C & R Auctions.

Sheila Lister, chairman of the town council’s market committee, said: “We are so pleased to have a regular auction back in the Market Place.

“It’s an integral part of Swaffham Market and adds to the special character of our town.

“There is something for everyone at Swaffham Market, so come down and enjoy a visit to the market stalls and auction, and grab a bargain.”

The duo already have a long association with both the town and the auction.

Mr Cross previously worked alongside well-known town characters Noel Abel and Tyrone Roberts.

The auction will take place each Saturday at 11am. Anyone who wants to bring items for sale should do so before 10am or phone Mr Cross on 07880 652937.