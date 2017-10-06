New tougher drinking rules in force in West Norfolk

Three new public space protection orders restricting alcohol consumption in areas of Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham came into force on Sunday.

The new public space protection orders (PSPO) replace the designated public space order which expired following the introduction of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Police Act 2014.

The public space protection orders for Hunstanton and Downham contain minor amendments to the previous provision to allow for new housing developments and to enable easier identification of boundaries.

The proposal of the King’s Lynn PSPO extends the order to areas where alcohol-related disorder is known to take place.

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment, Ian Devereux, said: “We want to ensure we have some mechanism that means people who are drinking and causing alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in our town centres in a way that adversely affects others’ way of life could be asked to stop drinking or surrender their drinks.

“The consultation we held earlier this year when we were considering making these orders told us that our residents are overwhelmingly in favour of us having these powers.”

The new orders will be reviewed every three years, and to view a map of the areas covered visit west-norfolk.gov.uk.