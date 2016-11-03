New vicar appointed at Swaffham Parish Church

A new vicar has been appointed to Swaffham’s parish church, though she is unlikely to take up the position until the new year.

A statement published by the town’s St Peter and St Paul church said the Rev Janet Allan had agreed to take up the post.

Rev Allan is currently a curate at a church in Thorpe Bay, Essex and is expected to formally start her new role in the new year.

She will succeed the Rev Tim Lawes who retired from the role earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the church has announced it will be holding its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, November 26, between 9am and noon.

And the popular Christmas Tree festival has been scheduled to take place in the church from December 3 to 10.