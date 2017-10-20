New watersport group to launch at Burnham Overy Staithe

A new regional watersports group is holding its official launch in West Norfolk tomorrow.

The Nelson’s Coastal Watersports Trust aims to encourage young people from across East Anglia to take part in sailing and other activities around the region’s coastline.

Civic leaders and representatives of local sports clubs are attending the launch, which is at the boathouse in Burnham Overy Staithe between 7 and 10am on Saturday.

And they are urging people to come along and have a go for themselves.

The trust has been set up as a community interest company and its board of directors is chaired by borough and county councillor Sandra Squire.

Mrs Squire competed in the Rolex Fastnet Race earlier this year and is preparing to take part in a leg of the Clipper Round the World race next year.

She said: “Nelson’s is an exciting new venture that brings together the passion for the water and wealth of experience that our directors and patron have, with the support of many local people and businesses, to enable more people to be able to enjoy the benefits of water based activities.”

Fellow councillor Jacqueline Westrop is also among the directors, while the trust’s patron is Hannah Stodel, a former three-time world champion who also competed in four Paralympic games.

Among the activities on offer at tomorrow’s launch session are rowing with the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club, kayaking with Hunstanton Kayaks, sailing with Snettisham Beach Sailing Club and Stand Up Paddleboarding with the North Norfolk Paddleboards group.

For more information about the trust, visit www.nelsonscwtrust.org.