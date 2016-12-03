New women’s centre to open in King’s Lynn

A women’s centre is set to open in Lynn next Thursday, to offer all women information, advice and support.

The centre, which is set to be run by the West Norfolk-based domestic abuse support service Pandora Project in conjunction with a collective of local agencies, launches on Thursday, December 8 from 10am to 4pm.

The initiative will be held every Thursday at KLARS, Old Hospital Mews, and access is by Seven Sisters Close.

In the morning, group sessions are to be held, which include: the Freedom Programme, confidence courses, money management, getting back into employment, literacy and numeracy classes.

The afternoon will be focused on specialist services and signposting, so people can either drop-in to access one-to-one support or so that agencies can refer to them.

A spokeswoman for Pandora Project said: “We will provide groups and courses to meet our community’s needs, listening to what local women want. We will be a one-stop-shop for women, providing information, support and advice with easy access to local services enabling women to make informed choices.

“Whether it’s information on nursery schools, accessing family support, addressing health issues or just someone to talk to, we can help.”

Email: womenscentre@pandoraproject.org.uk for more information.