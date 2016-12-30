NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST: Cycling star Cundy leads West Norfolk honours, but there’s no award for hockey coach Kerry

Sporting stars and business leaders are among those from West Norfolk who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List, which has been published tonight.

Paralympic cyclist Jody Cundy has been made an OBE for services to cycling, eight years after receiving an MBE.

Lynn's Olympic gold medal-winning hockey coach Danny Kerry is not on the New Year's Honours List, despite all his players collecting awards

The 38-year-old won double gold at this summer’s Paralympics in Rio, to go with his two golds from the 2008 games in Beijing.

He also won two golds at the world championships, taking his career haul to 12 since switching from swimming.

Speaking from her home in Walpole St Andrew, his mum Ann revealed he had only told them about the award a couple of days ago.

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing, but totally deserved.”

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive and Lynn News columnist Caroline Williams is made an MBE

But one man who has not been recognised despite a successful 2016 is Lynn’s Olympic champion hockey coach Danny Kerry, despite honours going to all the players in his squad.

The list includes an OBE for the team’s captain, Kate Richardson-Walsh.

Elsewhere, Richard Lionel Guy, from Downham, has been awarded an OBE for services to justice, mental health support and the community in Cambridgeshire.

And there is an MBE for Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive, and Lynn News columnist, Caroline Williams, for services to business.

She said: “I am thrilled and also humbled to receive this amazing award.

“The Norfolk business community is dynamic, caring and innovative and they have inspired my passion to do whatever I can to support this amazing group of people.

“Whether it is helping their businesses individually or improving the local environment such as road, rail, broadband, mobile, opportunities for young people or skills. There is still much to achieve but together we will make it happen.

“I am so proud to be part of the Norfolk business community, and I receive this award on behalf of Norfolk business.”

There are also MBEs for Shaun Nicholas Edwards, from Fakenham, for law enforcement and humanitarian services in the Meditteranean as Cutter Commander of the Marine Command Border Force, and Robert Smith, harbour master at the port of Wells-next-the-Sea.

And there are honours for two members of Sandringham estate staff.

David Benefer, the estate’s plant shop manager and flower arranger, is appointed a member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO), while bricklayer Stephen Birrell has received the Royal Victorian Medal (RVM).

Other honours include OBEs for Christopher Newsome, asset management and executive director of Anglian Water, and Julia Nix, district manager for the Work Services Directorate within the Department for Work and Pensions.

The list also includes knighthoods for The Kinks frontman Ray Davies, veteran comedian Ken Dodd, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and world number one tennis player Andy Murray.

Former Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill and actress Patricia Routledge, best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, have been made Dames.