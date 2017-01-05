New Year’s Eve bash at Upwell to help with hall refurbishment

A New Year’s Eve party at Upwell Village Hall will help go towards the upkeep of the 149-year-old venue. The building requires extensive decorating in the committee room, ladies toilet, kitchen and the main hall.

Ros Shorting, hall manager and secretary of the village hall committee, said: “We’ve had new windows, the roof and flooring done but it has been a while since any decorating has been done. A lot of the previous work has been done with the support of various grants, but we still host our own fundraising events to help with the costs.”

The party, along with a Christmas craft fair and a race night held earlier in the year, raised £1,400 going into 2017. Sounds Familiar provided the music on the evening and the next event planned in the hall is a night with local artist Ian King on April 21. Pictured above are the celebrations at Upwell Hal.

