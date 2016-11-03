Night at the Museum for spooky Downham Market youngsters

It was a family fright night at the Discover Downham Heritage Centre, as around 20 people packed into the Priory Road venue.

Youngsters aged between seven and 11 were accompanied by family members at the Night at the Museum Halloween party hosted by Discover Downham on Saturday.

Halloween Party at The Discover Downham Heritage Centre Downham Market. Held for children between 7-11yrs. ANL-161030-110823009

The centre’s learning officer, Meg Barclay, said: “It went really well, we had a lot of people who had a lot of fun. There were some amazing costumes as well.”

Visitors enjoyed an array of deadly activities, including doughnut bobbing, pin the wart on the witch, storytelling and spell writing at the party.

Ms Barclay said: “The children’s favourite activity was probably the treasure hunt around the museum – they really enjoyed that.

“They had to look for fire engines, and got to look in places they wouldn’t usually see.

Halloween Party at The Discover Downham Heritage Centre Downham Market. Held for children between 7-11yrs. FLtoR Tegan Lectifield. Maggie Bartrum. Julie Newman. Kayla Yates. ANL-161030-110742009

“As it was after dark, it was a bit different for them and a bit spookier, too.

“They got some chocolate after they finished, so they enjoyed that as well!”

She added: “A comment we had from one of the children was: ‘It was totally awesome!’”

Youngsters also enjoyed a fancy dress competition, traditional Halloween Barmbrack and spooky games during what was Discover Downham’s first Night at the Museum event.

Halloween Party at The Discover Downham Heritage Centre Downham Market. Held for children between 7-11yrs. Picured The Benstead Family FltoR Kevin. Noah. Anne. ANL-161030-110727009

Discover Downham’s next public event will be a Christmas celebration in December.