Nip & Growler opens on King’s Lynn High Street

A new bar opened in Lynn High Street last night. Run by Clare Biggs and Elise Rout, formerly of Bar Red, it is a craft ale bar with a wide variety of beers on offer for the discerning drinker.

The pub, which opened to the public today, is open all day, every day and is in the former Jessops photographic shop. Its front window is adorned with the pub’s crest featuring a lobster and bear (hence the name) which also featured on a specially-made chocolate barrel-of-beer cake enjoyed on opening night.

Jo Rust, who cut the ribbon to open the premises, praised the effort the proprietors had put into the new venture.

She said: “This is a couple who have put so much into our local town centre. This venue has taken a rundown shop and transformed it into something unique. It has character and is somewhere people will want to come. So many people have been waiting for this bar to open.”

