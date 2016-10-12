‘No-change’ for Fakenham’s Cranmer House is welcomed

To the relief of thousands of campaigners in the Fakenham area, no short-term changes are now planned for care home Cranmer House on Norwich Road, Fakenham.

As reported in the Lynn News last Friday, the care home – which has just celebrated its 50th birthday – has been under threat of losing beds as health officials review provision.

The outcome follows months of indecision about its future with local residents fearing that it might be shut down.

Initial plans envisaged the closure of beds in favour of mobile teams of carers visiting patients in their own homes.

Gilly Foortse, who is a town councillor and also chair of the Friends of Cranmer House, was delighted by the decision. ‘

“This is fantastic news but we’re not going to take our foot off the pedal,” she told October’s Fakenham Town Council. “Lots of activities are being planned to raise money in the coming months as we plan to improve the fabric of the building.

“For the present there will be no changes in the way that Cranmer House is run.

“I can’t thank people enough for what has been achieved including the town and district councils, local M.P.s and the staff of Cranmer House.

“The support from the community here was just knock out.”