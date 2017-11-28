No more weekend closures of A47 before end of year

Motorists will not be diverted off of the A47 at the Saddlebow Interchange in Lynn on any more of the weekends leading up to Christmas, Highways England officials have confirmed.

During the past two weekends, drivers on the dual carriageway have been redirected via the slip roads and it was expected that this would continue to be the case at the end of this week for the third successive weekend.

But a spokesman for Highways England confirmed that the junction would not be closed off on any weekend until the end of the year.

He said it was expected that it would be closed again on weekends while maintenance work is carried out between January and March, but the exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

The announcement comes after chaos was reported on roads in and around Lynn on Thursday due to an unscheduled closure of the A47 at the Saddlebow Interchange.

The westbound carriageway was closed after further damage to the Saddlebow bridge was discovered.

The eastbound side of the road was also due to be closed overnight for emergency repairs to take place.

Last week, engineers defend their handling of the scheme, insisting the restrictions were needed.