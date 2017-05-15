No sitting ducks as East Winch centre goes quackers

A surprise influx of baby ducklings has left a West Norfolk wildlife rescue centre going completely quackers.

Most of the recent arrivals at the RSPCA’s East Winch base are injured or orphaned youngsters.

RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre RSPCA Wildlife Assistant David Chilvers releasing adult Mallard Ducks back into natural habitat East Winch, Norfolk, UK 1104918 Please read our licence terms agreed by you when registering on our website at www.rspcaphotolibrary.com. All digital images must be deleted after authorised use unless otherwise agreed in writing. Photograph by Joe Murphy/RSPCA www.rspcaphotolibrary.com Tel: 0300 123 0402 Fax: 0870 753 0048 email: pictures@rspcaphotolibrary.com

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “We’re looking after a huge number of ducklings at the moment.

“Most of the little creatures have been orphaned, others have fallen down drains or been injured in some way.

“It’s a real labour of love getting them ready for their release back into the wild.”

When a duckling is first brought to the RSPCA’s Wildlife Centre, it is checked over by a vet and admitted.

Many are dehydrated, hypothermic or injured.

They are then moved to a warm, cosy box in the orphans’ room with a heat lamp above them and a heat mat below as they have no mum to keep them warm.

If the duckling arrives on its own, the centre tries to provide it with the company of another similar sized youngster.

Alison added: “Once the ducklings are strong enough and moving and eating well, they are moved to live in groups in the special duckling room here at the centre.

RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre Covered waterfowl aviary containing adult Mute Swans and adult Mallard Ducks East Winch, Norfolk, UK 1104883 Please read our licence terms agreed by you when registering on our website at www.rspcaphotolibrary.com. All digital images must be deleted after authorised use unless otherwise agreed in writing. Photograph by Joe Murphy/RSPCA www.rspcaphotolibrary.com Tel: 0300 123 0402 Fax: 0870 753 0048 email: pictures@rspcaphotolibrary.com

“The bays they stay in have wood shavings on the floor, with underfloor heating and a heat lamp above the ducklings.

“They are fed on duck crumb and chopped grass and have access to water in a drinker.

“Ducklings look very sweet but are very labour intensive as they need their food and water to be replenished throughout the day and to be cleaned out on a daily basis.

“Once they reach 200g in weight, their feed is changed to growers pellets.

“They are then moved outside to a shallow pool with a grass area and a loose box before moving to a larger pool and paddock when their flight feathers are almost developed.”

In the past 10 years, the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre has looked after 5,390 mallard ducklings.

A total of 3,345 were orphaned, 332 were entangled in line or netting or stuck down a drain, and 130 had been attacked by another animal.

If you would like to help raise funds to support the vital work carried out by the RSPCA’s Wildlife Centre at East Winch, visit their Amazon site to purchase your animal care products.