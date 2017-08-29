Nominate your favourite site in West Norfolk

West Norfolk Council is urging residents to nominate their favourite sites in national initiative to find 100 places that have shaped England’s story.

Heritage body Historic England is seeking to discover 100 “unique and special places” that tell the country’s history over the years.

And West Norfolk Council’s portfolio holder for culture and heritage, Elizabeth Nockolds, is urging people to nominate their favourite historic sites across Lynn and West Norfolk.

She said: “We heard about this initiative and thought it would be great if at least one place in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk was listed as one of the 100 places.

“There are so many sites to choose from, that it’s difficult to decide which one to put forward for which category.”

The initiative covers ten categories to make up the 100 places, and these include science and discovery, travel and tourism, house and garden, sport, music and literature, loss and destruction, faith and belief, industry, trade and commerce, art, architecture and sculpture, and power, protest and progress.

Mrs Nockolds added: “We have the magnificent South Gate which formed part of the town’s original defences.

“There’s the Red Mount Chapel which has a fascinating and chequered past. Henry Bell’s Custom House, Greenland Fisheries and the Hanse House on the waterfront and of course not forgetting Greyfriars Tower, St Nicholas Chapel, King’s Lynn Minster, the Corn Exchange, True’s Yard, the Town Hall and St George’s Guildhall.”

“Even then I am only scratching the surface as there are many more fascinating sites in King’s Lynn and even more across the rest of West Norfolk.”

With Heritage Open Day taking place on September 10, Lynn and West Norfolk residents have an opportunity to explore the town’s historic sites, for free, before coming to a decision on their favourite.

To make a nomination visit Historic England at www.historicengland.org.uk/ get-involved/100-places/.