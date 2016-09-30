Norfolk adult learning services given accreditation

Following a Matrix Accreditation visit, Norfolk Community Learning Services (NCLS) has been awarded accreditation for another three years.

NCLS is required to hold Matrix Accreditation to ensure each learner receives the highest quality of advice, guidance and support at every stage of their learner journey – before, during and after completion of their programme.

The Matrix standard itself is made up of four sections which NCLS was judged against: Leadership and Management, Resources, Outcomes (Impact) and the Continuous Improvement Plan.

The formal report identified that NCLS is a proactive service with learners at the centre and that learners who were interviewed as part of the inspection were consistently positive about the service they received

The report said that services are provided by professional, empathetic staff showing an exceptional commitment to the support needs of every client to succeed, achieve and progress

It demonstrates many examples of flexible and responsive holistic delivery reflecting the diverse and sometimes complex needs of individual clients

There is good and passionate engagement with residents, especially for those needing to overcome barriers in progression to education, employment and community engagement

Ilgun Yusuf, head of service for NCLS, said: “Achieving the Matrix standard again is a fantastic public recognition of the lifelong learning journey Norfolk residents are making with us and the dedication of our staff.”